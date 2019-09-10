An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened an underage girl, coercing her to have sex with him.
The teenage victim said Charles Jordan Christiansen, 26, contacted her and a friend in October 2018.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Christiansen contacted the girls on Snapchat and told them if they did not meet with him for sex, he would lie to their friends, saying that they did have sex with him and that they had a sexually transmitted disease.
Both victims said they met with Christiansen and were forced to have sex with him. One of the victims said Christiansen had offered to pay her for nude photos and sex.
Christiansen admitted to a detective to raping both victims but said they had asked him for sex. He said he went "because he has no self control," according to the police report.
Under Idaho law sex between a child and an adult is a crime by the adult, even if the child agrees to sex.
Christiansen was charged with sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child, punishable with up to life in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.