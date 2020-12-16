An Idaho Falls man reportedly headbutted an officer Saturday while being transported to Bonneville County Jail.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded after receiving reports of an intoxicated man challenging bystanders to a fight on North Fanning Avenue, according to a news release.
Witnesses told police the man, identified as Christian Herrera, 21, had hit two people and attempted to leave in his car before police arrived. The news release states Herrera crashed and suffered minor injuries, including cuts to his face.
Herrera became agitated when officers attempted to speak with him. He reportedly began yelling and spitting at the officers. Police handcuffed and detained him.
Herrera was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to treat his injuries. The news release states he continued to curse at police and medical staff, despite being asked to stop due to the presence of children in the emergency room.
As officers attempted to take Herrera to the patrol car and place him in leg restraints, he reportedly headbutted an officer.
The witnesses who said Herrera hit them told officers they did not want to press charges.
Herrera was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. His bond was set at $16,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Bonneville District Court.