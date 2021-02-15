An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly hit a construction worker while driving, then fled the scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Reuben Michael James Holden, 29, was driving near the intersection of North Boulevard and Elva Street on Feb. 9 when he went off road, hitting a construction worker. He then reportedly fled the scene after other construction workers confronted him. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment via ambulance.
A witness told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer they saw Holden driving on the sidewalk before driving into the yard of the house where construction work was being done. He said he saw Holden hit the victim and flee the scene.
A construction worker told police he tried to stop Holden by pulling him from his car. Holden reportedly put the car in reverse. The worker said he believed Holden would try to run him over, and that he opened the door and kicked Holden in the ribs.
The construction worker said he pulled Holden from the car and punched him. Holden reportedly was able to reenter his car and drive away.
While attempting to flee, Holden reportedly hit a white Jeep on the property. The Jeep’s owner took a picture of the collision. The affidavit states it appeared the open door of the victim’s car hit the Jeep when he was fighting with the construction worker.
Holden was located near the intersection of J Street and Canal Street. He reportedly had blood on his face. The affidavit states he did not have a driver’s license.
Holden at first told police he was texting when he hit the victim, then said he was talking on the phone. He allowed an officer to look at his phone, which showed no record of a call being made at the time of the incident.
Holden then admitted he had been huffing canned air while driving and had passed out on the road. He said that the next thing he remembered was being hit by one of the construction workers. Empty cans of canned air were found in his car during the traffic stop.
Holden was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, punishable with up to five years in prison, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Bonneville District Court.