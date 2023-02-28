An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at her residence.
The victim told police Noe Chavez, 21, was waiting outside her residence when she was exiting to go out with friends, and that he took her car keys and tried to drive away with them in his own car, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.
The victim said she first tried to chase Chavez down, then tried to walk to a friend's house. She said Chavez then pulled up next to her, this time in her own car, and offered to give her a ride. She said she got into the car because he seemed apologetic.
During the drive, however, the victim realized Chavez wasn't taking her to her friends. He instead began begging her to restart their relationship.
"(Y)ou're going to stay with me," the victim said Chavez told her, according to the affidavit. "If you're not going to be with me, you're not going to be with anyone."
The victim said Chavez was driving erratically, nearly hitting another car, and sometimes stopping in the road. She said she tried to jump out of the car when he slowed down, but that he would stop her by grabbing her neck.
The victim said Chavez originally told her that he put her phone in his own car, which they had left outside her residence. During the drive, however, she heard her phone vibrate from inside a compartment in the car.
Chavez reportedly stopped her from answering the phone and put it in his pocket. The victim said she yelled at him to take her home. She said she then saw another vehicle driving by and was able to jump out of the car.
A driver of another vehicle stopped and gave the victim his phone to call 911.
When police arrived, Chavez said the victim started hitting him and that she claimed he was kidnapping her. He reportedly admitted that he hid the victim's phone to stop her from making any phone calls.
Chavez was charged with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line, also a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Chavez and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 10 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.