Nathan Law

Law

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation learned he was sharing child pornography online.

Nathan Law, 48, reportedly admitted to investigators that he had hidden cameras in bathrooms in multiple residences in Bonneville County. He also told police he had produced videos of girls as young as 9 years old at his church. 


