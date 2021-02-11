An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim's mother knew Bill Ernest Davenport, 29, was in a "relationship" with her underage daughter and encouraged it.
The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to assist Child Protective Services in investigating the case.
Both Davenport and the victim denied there had been sexual contact between them when interviewed by the detective. Davenport, however, later told the detective he was in a "boyfriend/girlfriend" relationship with the child.
Davenport agreed to provide a DNA sample and let police examine his phone.
The detective found multiple photos of Davenport touching the victim in a sexual manner.
The victim's mother denied knowing about the sexual abuse. The detective interviewed multiple witnesses who said the relationship was known by the mother.
"My interviews revealed that it was common knowledge among Bill, (the victim), and (the mother's) social circle that Bill and (the victim) were in a sexual relationship and (the mother) encouraged and condoned the relationship," the detective wrote.
A DNA sample was taken from the victim, as were several items in a room shared by Davenport and the victim. The evidence was sent to Idaho State Laboratory for examination and testing.
Davenport was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the incident remains under investigation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Bonneville District Court.