Caden Coles

Coles

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department found he sexually abused several children. 

The victims first reported Caden Leroy Coles, 20, in March 2021. They said he had forced them to perform sex acts when they were younger, at a time when Coles himself would have been a juvenile. 

