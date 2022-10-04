An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department found he sexually abused several children.
The victims first reported Caden Leroy Coles, 20, in March 2021. They said he had forced them to perform sex acts when they were younger, at a time when Coles himself would have been a juvenile.
The victims said the abuse first happened when they were young, with one saying he was between the ages of 5 and 7 years old and the other between the ages of 8 and 10. The third victim said the abuse began when she was 4 years old.
One of the victims said Coles allowed him to play video games on electronic devices in exchange for sex acts. He also said Coles threatened to hurt him if he told anyone what had happened.
The other boy also said Coles would let him use his phone in exchange for sex acts, which the victim said he agreed to without understanding what Coles meant. He said he remembered Coles forcing him to undress, but could not remember what happened afterward.
The third victim said Coles had inappropriately touched her. A counselor told police the victim also reported being raped.
Coles denied sexually assaulting the victims, first saying the victims were lying. He repeatedly denied the allegations, telling a detective he would not have had the opportunity or been alone with the victims enough to abuse them.
Coles was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. He was arraigned Monday and his bond was set at $30,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bonneville County Court.
