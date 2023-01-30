An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party celebrating his release from jail.
The victim told her mother and a friend that Ricardo Sanchez, 41, kissed her and touched her inappropriately on Sept. 2.
Sanchez was reportedly intoxicated, according to statements made to the police by the victim and others present.
The probable cause affidavit states that the victim’s mother blamed her for the sexual assault because of the clothes she was wearing at the time and told the girl to stay away from him.
The victim’s mother and another adult told police Sanchez was being “touchy” with everyone at the party. The adults and a friend of the victim said the victim told them about the assault, but that they did not witness the incident itself.
Sanchez denied assaulting the victim. He said he was happy because he had recently been released from jail and was hugging several people present, and denied that he had touched anyone inappropriately.
Sanchez told a detective he believed the victim was jealous because she saw him flirting with a 19-year-old woman, and that she made the accusation to retaliate against him.
Sanchez was charged with lewd conduct with a child, punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in Bonneville County Court.
