An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill another man with a knife in a road rage incident.
The victim said he was driving on Pancheri Drive on Sunday when he noticed another driver, later identified as 51-year-old Matthew Wiley, was following him.
The victim drove for five miles before stopping at a restaurant on 25th East. As he was parking, Wiley pulled in front of his car.
Wiley then exited his car. After briefly talking, Wiley accused the victim of having cut him off.
Wiley reportedly drew a 4-inch knife and began chasing the victim. The victim said Wiley threatened to kill him and his children (no children were present during the incident, and it’s unclear if the victim is a parent).
The victim was able to enter the restaurant, and Wiley reportedly did not pursue him indoors.
The attack was reported to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and deputies began searching the area for Wiley. An Idaho State Police trooper located Wiley on Interstate 15 and he was arrested.
Wiley was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, where he told investigators he did not know what happened. He said he would not talk to law enforcement without a lawyer present.
Wiley was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and he was released to pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 3 in Bonneville County Court.