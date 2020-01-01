An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to shoot a woman with a BB gun.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Ryon Dean Walters, 31, pointed the gun at her and told her he was going to shoot her, according to the probable cause affidavit. She told the officer she believed Walters would follow through on his threat.
A witness told police he overheard the incident, and that when he exited his car he saw Walters holding the BB pistol.
Walters was arrested and police found a container of BBs and two CO2 cartridges in his possession. He told the officer he had the gun for two weeks. Walters said the witness was the owner of the gun and that he had returned it to the witness. The affidavit does not state if Walters admitted to or denied the allegation.
Walters was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was arraigned Monday and released on pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between Walters and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.