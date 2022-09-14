Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez

Mendoza-Hernandez

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. 

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding. 

