An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors.
The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
Police had been to the residence a few hours earlier, according to the affidavit. Mendoza-Hernandez was given a citation for underage drinking during the first visit.
A witness to the incident told police Mendoza-Hernandez was angry about the citation and blamed the victim because she had called the police. He reportedly destroyed a television belonging to the victim and used the scissors to destroy several of the victim's personal belongings.
The witness said she next saw Mendoza-Hernandez banging on the bathroom door where the victim was hiding. The witness also said that when she approached to see what was going on, Mendoza-Hernandez briefly pointed the scissors in her direction, then lowered them.
The victim said Mendoza-Hernandez was hitting the bathroom door hard enough to cause it to bend. She said Mendoza-Hernandez yelled through the door that he was going to "do something violent" to her.
Mendoza-Hernandez admitted to police that he threatened the victim and that he was angry with her for reporting him to police.
Mendoza-Hernandez as charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. His bond was set at $7,500.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 23 in Bonneville County Court.