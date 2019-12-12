An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threw knives at a woman and her children.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim called 911 to report Richard Simmons, 44. When officers arrived, Simmons was standing at the entrance of the apartment. An officer handcuffed Simmons, who struggled.
The victim told police Simmons had been in a back room handling drugs when he attempted to take one of her kids to a restaurant around 9:40 p.m. The victim prevented Simmons from leaving with her child, telling police Simmons was yelling strangely at the time.
According to the affidavit, Simmons began throwing knives at the victim and her children. She said Simmons also stabbed the front door of the apartment.
The knives used were folding knives 3 to 4 inches long.
The victim also called an ex-boyfriend, who then called 911. He said he heard someone say during a phone call that they had been stabbed. None of the victims reported injuries.
Police found multiple items of drug paraphernalia around the apartment and collected them as evidence.
One of the officers wrote in his report that Simmons was behaving oddly in the police car. He suspected Simmons was under the influence of stimulants.
Simmons was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He also was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $15,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.