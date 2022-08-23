An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly threatened a woman and tried to break into her car with a knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Shaun Strader, 39, fled and jumped into a canal as officers were arriving on scene. He was located and arrested.
The victim told an Idaho Falls police officer that she had just parked to visit her mother when Strader approached her with the knife and began trying to open the back door of her car.
When Strader was not able to open the door, he reportedly went to the driver’s side window, which was partially open, and told the victim to let him in and “let’s just go.”
The victim told Strader she was calling the police, prompting him to flee.
Strader refused to speak to police when questioned. The officer who wrote the affidavit believed he was high on methamphetamine, writing that Strader was “excited, nervous, jerking all around.” He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment before being taken to jail.
A knife was found in Strader’s pocket, and the victim confirmed it was the one Strader was holding when he tried to enter the car.
Strader was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Strader and the victim, and his bond was set at $25,000. He was ordered to report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 2 in Bonneville County Court.