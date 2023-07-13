Johns, Steven lightened

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday evening after breaking into a stranger's home, threatening two victims with a knife.

It took Idaho Falls Police Department officers approximately an hour to apprehend Steven Johns, 39, of Idaho Falls.


