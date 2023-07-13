An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday evening after breaking into a stranger's home, threatening two victims with a knife.
It took Idaho Falls Police Department officers approximately an hour to apprehend Steven Johns, 39, of Idaho Falls.
Officers were finally able to arrest Johns after failed attempts sending in a K-9 officer, several "smurf rounds" (40 mm less lethal munitions) and two missed deployed tasers, an Idaho Falls Police Department news release said.
The third taser made contact and Johns was apprehended.
Johns first broke into the stranger's home carrying a knife. Two victims said they were inside the residence when Johns broke in. One victim ran outside away from Johns and the other locked themselves in another room. The victims both feared for their lives, the release said.
Johns entered the residence claiming that it was his even though it was not. By the time officers arrived to the scene, Johns had left the residence.
Officers found Johns in his nearby home. He had knocked down a gate when he fled the scene.
Officers told Johns to step outside or they would enter the residence. Johns tried to escape into his backyard where officers met him, the release said.
When Johns did not comply, officers sent in a K-9 to apprehend him. However, Johns locked himself inside the residence with the K-9, proceeding to spray it with a chemical cleaner.
The K-9 is not expected to have any long-term injuries from the cleaner but experienced significant irritation, the release said.
Officers broke the sliding glass door and entered the residence. They struck Johns multiple times with "smurf rounds" but it did not slow him down. Officers then attempted to tase him, only making contact the third attempt.
During the attempted apprehension, the Idaho Falls Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Unit used a drone to get better visualization of the scene, the release said.
Inside Johns' residence, officers found the knife he threatened the victims with as well as drug paraphernalia.
The street around the residence was blocked for about an hour, the release said.
Johns has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court documents.
Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Court records also show Johns had been arrested June 30 for misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers and discharging a firearm in city limits. He also was cited on July 1 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond is set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. July 26.
