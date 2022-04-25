An Idaho Falls man who sent nude photos of himself to teen boys and requested photos from them was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. told Jordan Blatter, 31, that he would have considered a rider program sentencing if the case had simply involved possession of child porn. Because Blatter reached out to children online, however, Watkins said prison was warranted. He sentenced Blatter to a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to 10 years.
"I don't know what will happen with these two young boys," Watkins said. "What you did was destructive to them."
Blatter was arrested in May 2021 after Facebook tipped off law enforcement he had uploaded 10 images of child pornography to its social media platform. Blatter confessed to uploading the images, to sending nude photos of himself to two boys, ages 14 and 16.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard stated in court Monday that the plea deal had been reached in part due to concern that a federal prosecutor could file charges against Blatter because the victims were from other states. Federal charges often carry longer penalties than at the state level.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer argued for the prison sentencing, saying that while Blatter had cooperated with the investigation, he had told a presentence investigator that he felt the case against him was unfair.
Spencer also said a psychosexual evaluation found Blatter was considered a moderate risk to reoffend if released. Spencer also accused Blatter of using "breathing techniques" while undergoing a polygraph examination in which he was asked whether he had produced child pornography or inappropriately touched any juvenile relatives.
Mallard said, however, that the polygraph examiner didn't accuse Blatter of deliberately attempting to trick the polygraph, and that they only said his breathing had been an issue.
Mallard asked the judge to give Blatter probation, citing support from family members in Idaho. He said the psychosexual evaluator did not believe Blatter was a threat to juvenile relatives after interviewing him.
In a lengthy statement to the court, Blatter said he has since undergone treatment for a pornography addiction, describing his own use of child pornography as "dark" and "evil." He said the past year had been the hardest of his life, claiming that he had lived with more restrictions than a convicted sex offender.
Blatter apologized to his family, saying he had ruined several relationships by uploading the child pornography and created a divide among relatives as to how he should be treated.
Watkins referred back to those comments when making his decision, saying he could tell watching Blatter's sentencing that his family members were anguished by the situation.
"You talk about seeing the suffering on their faces," Watkins said. "I, too, see that today."
In addition to prison, Blatter must pay a $5,000 fine, $1,000 for each of the child porn charges to which he pleaded guilty.