An Idaho Falls man who was in the country illegally was sentenced to probation Monday for aggravated battery.
Adrian Gil Valencia, 41, now must go through immigration court to determine if he will be deported.
Valencia was arrested in June after he repeatedly punched a woman in the face over a dispute about a text message. After he was arrested, Valencia told officers it was the victim who moved her face onto his fist, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit also states Valencia threatened multiple times to kill the victim, but decided against murdering her because of her children.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. read an impact statement submitted by the victim.
"The effects of the physical abuse lasted a short time, but the emotional pain and humiliation are not completely gone yet," the victim wrote in her statement.
The defense and prosecution both recommended probation, citing the likelihood of Valencia being deported in his immigration hearing. If Valencia was sentenced to prison or a rider program, he would have had to serve his sentence before being deported.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Jolley said the case was disturbing, citing how Valencia made the victim leave work and hit her multiple times. He noted, however, that Valencia had a limited criminal history.
Valencia apologized to the victim and asked her for forgiveness, saying that the incident was his fault.
Watkins said he was glad Valencia had apologized, but reminded him that the consequences extended beyond him. Watkins noted that Valencia's kids would now be without a father because of his crime.
Valencia was given an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison. If he is deported and returns to the United States legally, he will be required to check in with the Idaho Falls probation office. Valencia was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.