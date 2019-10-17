There was little argument to be made in Scott Wilson's defense as he was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession of child pornography.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Wilson to serve the next four to 10 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay $1,200 in fines.
Wilson was on parole for a drug offense when he was arrested in February for an unrelated drug offense. During the investigation, a family member asked Wilson's probation officer to look at a tablet computer Wilson had owned. The device had images of child pornography on it.
The images depicted children as young as 2 years old being forced to perform sex acts, many of them with adults. The tablet was turned over to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Wilson admitted to downloading the images and said he would view them when he was high on drugs.
Bonneville County Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane said his client had been upfront and honest about his offenses. He agreed a prison sentence was appropriate but asked the court for a shorter fixed period for his client.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey noted the extent of the pornography downloaded, saying there were more than 1,400 images found on the device.
"Each one of these children is a child, a person who might not have been harmed if there weren't a market of people trying to possess these images," Dewey said.
Dewey also noted Wilson was on parole at the time and had already violated it with his drug offense.
Wilson made a statement to the court saying that he realized he had hurt people, including his family, with his actions.