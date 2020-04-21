An Idaho Falls man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to probation Monday.
Miguel Angel Ramos, 19, was arrested in October after he drove the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her in April 2019. The probable cause affidavit states the victim told Ramos "no" multiple times.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said he recommended probation for Ramos, who was 18 at the time, after Ramos passed a polygraph examination that showed there were no other victims and a psychosexual evaluation determined he was amenable to treatment.
Ramos' charge was reduced to felony injury to a child as part of a plea agreement. Ramos will not have to register as a sex offender.
The victim said Ramos had also driven her to a secluded section a week before the sexual assault and attempted to touch her without her consent. She said Ramos stopped after she repeatedly said no.
Court records state the incident was not the first time Ramos was charged with a sex offense. In 2016 when Ramos was a high school freshman, he inappropriately touched an older student and was charged as a juvenile with sexual battery. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement, and he was not required to register as a sex offender.
When questioned by police, Ramos said he had sex with the underage victim, but claimed it was consensual. Under Idaho law, minors cannot consent to sex with individuals more than three years older than them.
Ramos was given an underlying sentence of two to six years in prison. He was ordered to serve four years on probation and serve 100 hours of community service.