An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Monday to probation for choking and threatening his ex-girlfriend.
Vinnie Martinez, 25, was arrested in September after he held a woman down and beat her. The victim said he had been drunk and angry, and had thrown her around the bedroom while choking her. Police reported finding red marks on her neck.
While police were talking to the victim, Martinez sent her expletive-filled texts. The victim texted back asking Martinez why he choked her.
“Cuz im sick of ur (expletive) (expletive). U wanna die, Ill help u,” he responded.
Martinez was charged with attempted strangulation. The charge was reduced to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement.
Defense Attorney John Thomas asked that his client be placed on probation, saying Martinez had little criminal history, and had behaved since his arrest.
“This is just not something that is going to happen again,” Thomas said.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor John McCracken also recommended probation, but asked the judge for some local jail time, citing Martinez’s text.
Martinez said he regretted his actions and was hoping to put his life back together.
“I sincerely apologize for the mistake I made,” Martinez said. “I wish I had made a better choice.”
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Martinez to three years of probation and 14 days in jail. He also ordered Martinez to pay $1,245.50 in fines and fees.