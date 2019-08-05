Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho Falls man was sentenced Friday for perjury.
Jason G. Smith, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of perjury in April.
Fourth District Court Judge Jason Scott sentenced Smith to a prison sentence of one year, and then commuted the sentence to 60 days in jail. The jail time can be served with work release. Smith also was ordered to pay court costs, and the court may impose restitution at a later date, an Attorney General's Office news release said.
Smith was hurt on the job in 2014 when a piece of hot welding material landed in his ear, the release said. His injury was real and he received workers' compensation benefits. However, the Idaho Industrial Commission believed Smith later exaggerated his injuries, the release said.
Investigators conducted surveillance and observed Smith driving on two occasions around the same time he’d told doctors his injuries prevented him from driving, the release said. While under oath during a deposition, the defendant perjured himself by misrepresenting his ability to drive.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Schafer in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.