CS Levi Bautista

Bautista

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. 

Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.