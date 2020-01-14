An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Monday for stabbing a man in October 2018.
Junior Alexis Garcia, 22, was located and arrested a month after the stabbing. According to the police report, a witness saw Garcia stab the victim after they were kicked out of a bar for fighting.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Garcia to three years minimum in prison with an indeterminate period of seven years.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Crowther noted Garcia had several write-ups while in jail awaiting sentencing. He noted an incident in which Garcia was receiving a tattoo and suggested Garcia may be trying to involve himself with gangs.
Crowther also addressed Garcia’s claim that he was acting in self-defense. The witness said Garcia pulled out the knife while the victim was not using a weapon during the fight. Crowther also said the jail had discovered phone calls Garcia had made to people in an attempt to convince them to falsely testify in his favor.
Defense Attorney Neal Randall asked that his client be sentenced to retained jurisdiction.
Garcia gave a statement apologizing for his actions. He said none of the write-ups from jail involved violent activity.
Watkins said he had seen Garcia in and out of court since he became too old for the juvenile system.
“I feel like I know you quite well,” Watkins said.
Watkins said he was afraid Garcia’s criminal activity would continue to escalate.
“My concern is if I were to see you again, would it be something more serious?” Watkins asked.