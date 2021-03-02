An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in May for stalking was sentenced on retained jurisdiction Monday.
Robert Frank Smith had been arrested after he was caught breaking into the victim’s car. Smith told police he rode a bicycle from Rigby to Idaho Falls to talk to her.
Smith admitted he knew of a protection order between him and the victim when he went to her home. The victim shared hundreds of text messages Smith sent her, including some that were threatening.
Smith pleaded guilty to first degree stalking and unlawful entry, a felony and a misdemeanor, respectively. Charges for burglary and telephone harassment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave Smith an underlying sentence of 18 months to five years in prison. During the retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, Smith will undergo treatment while incarcerated with the goal of reducing his likelihood of recidivism. At the end of that program, Watkins can choose to either release Smith on probation or impose the underlying sentence.