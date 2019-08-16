An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday for stalking his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly entering her home earlier this year.
Nathan Blackburn, 41, was arrested on March 24 after he was caught on a security camera entering the victim's home, which led to a several-hour standoff with the Idaho Falls SWAT team at his own home. He was charged with felony stalking and burglary and later agreed to a plea agreement that dropped the burglary charge.
The police affidavit included a list of prior incidents involving Blackburn the police had responded to in March, after the victim had requested a civil protection order against him. In the weeks leading up to his arrest he had entered her home around 3:30 a.m., sent a pizza and taxi to her home, and tore a security camera off the outside of the house.
Defense attorney Stephen Hart said the later police investigation had disproven some instances the victim had mentioned, including a claim he had set off a pipe bomb in her backyard in January and shattered her back window, and said Blackburn had been dealing with an addiction to alcohol and Ritalin that had contributed to his bad decisions.
Judge Bruce Pickett disagreed during his sentencing, saying that Blackburn's intent in trying to contact the victim did not forgive the severity of his actions.
"There is no person that is not going to feel threatened when you break into their house at 5:30 in the morning, dressed in black," Pickett said.
Blackburn was sentenced to one year fixed and four years indeterminate, with credit for time served and jurisdiction retained in Bonneville County for that first year. Blackburn will also pay more than $900 in restitution and sell the home he owns near the victim's in order to comply with the current protection order.