An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation Thursday for stealing a car, a gun and power tools.
Jordan Hughes, 20, was arrested in December after a man planning to buy a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado from Hughes suspected it was stolen. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer confirmed it was stolen by checking the license plate.
The car owner reported the vehicle stolen in November. He said he had left the car running and unlocked in order to grab something from his house. The owner returned to find the car gone. The victim also left power tools in the car with an estimated value of $1,500.
A gun was found inside the car when Hughes was arrested. Hughes told police he had bought the gun a year ago, but the serial number revealed it was reported stolen in September.
Hughes was charged with three counts of grand theft, two of which were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
In addition to probation, Hughes will have to attend a problem-solving court for young adults. He was given an underlying sentence of 18 months to five years in prison.