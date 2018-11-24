An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison Monday for selling marijuana in the city.
Isiah Hardy, 20, will have to serve a minimum of one year in prison and up to six years. Hardy was arrested in March along with several others in a drug bust by the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement found nearly 30 pounds of marijuana divided between two locations, along with $42,700 in cash and an AR-15 rifle. Local law enforcement worked with detectives from nearby counties, as well as the Idaho State Police and Department of Homeland Security.
Hardy was first charged with trafficking more than 25 pounds of marijuana. The charge was reduced to trafficking between 1 and 5 pounds as part of a plea agreement.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard asked for a shorter indeterminate sentence, saying his client was still young and this was his first felony as an adult. Mallard said his client cooperated with law enforcement and had been holding a job while the case proceeded.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tyson Raymond said Hardy had participated in juvenile drug court and failed to change his behavior. He cited Hardy's record as a juvenile, including failing to keep in contact with his probation officer on another case.
Raymond also said Hardy realized he should not have sold marijuana, but did not consider it "wrong."
Mallard cited the country's shifting attitudes toward marijuana as a reason for a lighter sentence.
"I'm not going to say whether or not I support the legalization of marijuana, but I do believe, and I've told my clients that at some point, even in Idaho, it's going to get legalized," Mallard said.
Hardy asked District Judge Joel Tingey for leniency.
In addition to prison time, Tingey sentenced Hardy to a $5,000 fine and $3,079.37 in restitution for the costs of the investigation.
Seven others were arrested with Hardy in March, split between two locations. They were:
• Lisa-Marie Jackson, 22, was sentenced in July to probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
• Hunter Kelly, 23, was sentenced in June to probation for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Peralta, 20, was sentenced in June to probation for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
• Aaron Walker, 24, has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Dec. 7 on misdemeanor charges of drug possession.
• Tally Jo Wetzel, 20, was sentenced in August to 90 days in jail and one year of probation for misdemeanor drug possession.
• Dakota Mouser, 22, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec, 17. He is charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
• Kaydan Swensen, 20, was scheduled to be sentenced the same day as Hardy for the same charge, but the hearing was continued until Dec. 17. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 4.