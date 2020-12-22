An Idaho Falls man who attempted to hide his assets during bankruptcy proceedings was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.
According to a news release from United States Attorney Bart Davis. The news release states Andrew Welch, 46, filed for bankruptcy in April 2014 after his pharmacist license was revoked.
During the proceedings, Welch claimed he had significant debt and no assets to pay them off. An investigation found, however, that he had $250,000 in cash and securities in an investment account under the name of another person.
Welch had also purchased real estate property in Idaho Falls for $123,500 that was not disclosed in bankruptcy proceedings. The news release indicates Welch gave the property to another person for nothing in return for the purpose of avoiding listing it as an asset.
Welch pleaded guilty to concealment of assets in July as part of a plea agreement. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and agreed to forfeit an additional $25,000. He will also have to serve one year of supervised release after serving his prison sentence.