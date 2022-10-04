Austin Alverado

Alverado

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man, who previously was convicted for his role in the kidnapping and torture of a woman, has been arrested for reportedly attacking a different woman.

According to court records Austin Alverado reportedly punched a woman, then kicked her multiple times in the back while she was in a fetal position. The affidavit states an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bruising on the victim’s face and multiple injuries on her back.

