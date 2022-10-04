An Idaho Falls man, who previously was convicted for his role in the kidnapping and torture of a woman, has been arrested for reportedly attacking a different woman.
According to court records Austin Alverado reportedly punched a woman, then kicked her multiple times in the back while she was in a fetal position. The affidavit states an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bruising on the victim’s face and multiple injuries on her back.
“(The victim) said that (Alverado) took his hand and covered her mouth and told her that nobody wanted to hear her cry,” the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The two reportedly were staying at a motel after losing their home. Both parties said they were arguing about finances before the fight.
The victim said she was able to escape and found a group of people outside the motel. She told them she had been attacked and asked them to stay with her.
Alverado reportedly approached the group and yelled at the victim. She said she and the group went up to the motel room to collect her belongings. Alverado then reportedly threatened one of the men in the group with a knife.
Alverado admitted to police that an argument between him and the victim had turned physical, but he said he only shoved her. He claimed the victim threatened to get friends to attack him.
Alverado said the victim left and the group from outside approached the motel room. He said he grabbed a knife out of fear. Alverado said one of the men said they were “there for him,” and that he grabbed that man while holding the knife in his other hand. Alverado denied threatening the man with the knife.
The man who reportedly was threatened with the knife said he stepped between Alverado and the victim because Alverado was following the victim while holding the knife as she was leaving the motel room. He said Alverado then threatened to stab him if he did not move.
The man said he was able to take the knife from Alverado and that Alverado then returned to the motel room. Another witness gave an explanation of events that matched the male victim’s, saying that Alverado attacked the man with the knife.
Alverado was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.
Alverado was on parole at the time of his arrest for his previous conviction in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a woman who was tied to a chair for three days and beaten, cut with knives and set on fire. Alverado admitted to heating metal tools that his codefendant, Jorge Balderas, used to torment the victim.
A plea deal in the case allowed the kidnapping charge against Alverado to be dismissed. He pleaded guilty to accessory to aggravated battery and harboring a felon in November and was sentenced to retained jurisdiction, which he completed in May.
A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bonneville County Court.
