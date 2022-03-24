An Idaho Falls man who attacked a man with a guitar was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison Thursday for burglary and aggravated battery.
Brandon Charboneau, 35, was arrested in June after he reportedly attacked the victim in the victim's bedroom. He reportedly hit the victim so hard that the guitar broke, causing permanent injuries to the victim in the process.
Charboneau was also sentenced for a burglary in which he broke into a store after business hours and took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.
During arguments before District Judge Michael Whyte, Bonneville County Prosecutor H. Alayne Bean opposed a recommendation by Defense Attorney John Thomas and the presentence investigator to put Charboneau on retained jurisdiction.
Bean said that courts had been too willing to use rider programs instead of prison sentences during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that inmates on the program had higher recidivism rates than those based on probation or sentenced to prison.
"It's not even going to aid Mr. Charboneau in his rehabilitation properly," Bean said.
Bean also cited the seriousness of the victim's injuries. In an impact statement, the victim said injuries to his neck meant he could no longer work in construction. He said the loss of income had cost him his house, and that he was unable to engage in physical activities, such as playing with his son in the yard.
"I think (Charboneau's) a danger to society and I think he needs a lot of help," the victim said.
Thomas asked Whyte to put Charboneau on a rider program, saying his crimes were the result of struggles with addiction. According to Thomas, Charboneau began drinking alcohol when he was 5 years old, and was using methamphetamine when he was 15. Thomas said Charboneau had also been abused as a child by his mother's boyfriend.
"Mr. Charboneau is a product of his environment," Thomas said.
Thomas said he had seen Charboneau change over the course of the case as he became sober. Charboneau had earned his GED and worked on a plumbing apprenticeship while sober.
"He's the kind of guy who's trying to climb his way out of the hole his family dug for him," Thomas said.
Thomas said the presentence reporter also recommended retained jurisdiction, arguing it would be better to help Charboneau than to imprison him.
Bean said she was "disappointed" by the presentence investigator's recommendation. She said Charboneau had been out of prison for less than a year when he was arrested for burglary, and that he was arrested for aggravated battery while facing the burglary charges.
Bean also said Charboneau had not cooperated with his parole officer after his release, and that he had not participated in drug treatment programs.
"He's crying 'rehab,' but he didn't take advantage of the rehab options when he was on parole," Bean said.
The prosecutor also called Charboneau's behavior in his crimes "cavalier." She said security footage from the burglary showed Charboneau had tested doors at the store until he found one unlocked and that he had spent an hour in the store "dancing around and sliding in socks."
Bean said Charboneau maintains he does not remember attacking the victim with the guitar, claiming someone else had done it. She did not dispute that Charboneau could not remember the crime because of his drug use, but said Charboneau had been seen with the guitar earlier in the day when police removed him from a home. The victim's hair and blood were later found on broken pieces of the guitar.
In handing down his sentence, Whyte noted Charboneau already had a criminal history that included 21 misdemeanors. He agreed with Bean that the victim's injuries raised the case to a prison sentence.
Whyte sentenced Charboneau to five-to-10 years in prison for aggravated battery and three-to-10 years for burglary. The sentences will be served concurrently.