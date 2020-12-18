An Idaho Falls man who admitted to having sex with an underage girl was sentenced to prison Monday.
Tyler Meng, 26, was arrested in April after Facebook told the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force they had discovered sexual messages between Meng and a 14-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to one count of rape where the victim is under 16 and the perpetrator is over 18 years old.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Meng to serve a minimum of two years in prison, with a lengthy indeterminate period of 18 years for a potential 20-year sentence.
Court records state Meng offered the victim a vape device if she performed sex acts in February 2019. A friend of the victim reportedly told Meng the victim was 19.
The victim said Meng did not force himself on her. Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult more than three years older. Sex between a minor and an adult is a crime by the adult.
The victim said Meng attempted to contact her through Facebook after the incident, but that she ignored him.
Meng admitted to raping the victim when questioned by police in March. He said he knew the victim was underage at the time of the incident.
Meng will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.