An Idaho Falls man who fled from police by driving into oncoming traffic was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Tyler Buchmiller, 32, to serve two to five years in prison for attempting to elude police in a motor vehicle. The sentence was jointly recommended by the defense and prosecution in a plea agreement.
Both Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Louis Harris and Bonneville County Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane attributed Buchmiller's behavior to his drug addiction.
"There's no excuse for my actions," Buchmiller said. "I need help and I've reached a point in my life where I want help."
Buchmiller was apologetic at his sentencing, saying police reports stating he drove at twice the speed limit into oncoming traffic during the chase in September were "spot on."
The probable cause affidavit said Buchmiller nearly hit a car head-on while attempting to swerve around cars that had stopped at a red light.
The pursuing officers were trying to perform a traffic stop due to a warrant for Buchmiller's arrest in another case. They ended the pursuit out of concern Buchmiller would crash into another car. He was arrested in December.
Crane said the prison sentence would give Buchmiller time to work on his addiction while he took a "timeout" from drug use.
Harris said Buchmiller had admitted to his actions and cooperated with police during the investigation. He added, however, that Buchmiller had an extensive criminal history, and a presentence investigation found he was a high risk to reoffend.
Harris quoted a statement Buchmiller said in the presentence investigation report in which he acknowledged the risk his actions caused.
"I feel horrible because not only did I put my life in jeopardy, but I put innocent civilians' lives in jeopardy as well," Buchmiller said in the presentence investigation.
Watkins said the recommendation was appropriate, telling Buchmiller he seemed to be a different person when under the influence of drugs.
"When you're away from the substances, you're a different person, and I see that," Watkns said.
Buchmiller was given credit for 157 days he's already spent in jail. His driver's license will be suspended for two-and-a-half years upon his release.
