Tyler Buchmiller

Buchmiller

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who fled from police by driving into oncoming traffic was sentenced to prison Monday. 

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Tyler Buchmiller, 32, to serve two to five years in prison for attempting to elude police in a motor vehicle. The sentence was jointly recommended by the defense and prosecution in a plea agreement. 


