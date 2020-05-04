An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in January for abusing his 4-month-old child was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Charles Wade Miller, 33, to serve a minimum of two years and up to nine years in prison.
Miller admitted to Idaho Falls Police Department officers he had twice thrown the infant onto a bed, causing injuries that later led to the victim’s hospitalization.
The infant was first taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, then transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.
Miller originally claimed the injuries were from an accidental fall. Doctors determined the baby’s injuries were too severe to have been accidental. The victim had bleeding on the brain from an injury that appeared to be several weeks old, and retinal hemorrhages that appeared to be more recent.
Miller pleaded guilty to one charge of felony injury to a child. A second charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
In addition to prison, Miller was ordered to pay $1,645.50 in fines and fees.