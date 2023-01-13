Bruce Murray

Murray

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested twice in a month for making threats with a gun was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bruce Christopher Murray to serve a minimum of two years in prison for each aggravated assault charge, with an indeterminate period of three years for a total of five years. The sentences will be served concurrently, so time toward one will count for the other.


