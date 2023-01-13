An Idaho Falls man who was arrested twice in a month for making threats with a gun was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bruce Christopher Murray to serve a minimum of two years in prison for each aggravated assault charge, with an indeterminate period of three years for a total of five years. The sentences will be served concurrently, so time toward one will count for the other.
Murray was sentenced under a plea deal in which the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss two other counts of aggravated assault, as well as two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The sentences also will run concurrent with a drug trafficking case in Bingham County.
Police began searching for Murray after July 19 when he broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. He repeatedly asked the occupants for “Marta,” a name they did not know, as they were just visiting Idaho Falls for work. Two other men who were not identified were reportedly with Murray during this incident. Murray later said he went to the hotel to collect money from someone and went into the wrong room.
Murray was arrested on July 28, one day after he tried to shoot a friend after the two had a disagreement. They struggled over the gun, and Murray fired one shot into the floor, narrowly missing the victim’s foot.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North Shaul said one of the victims from the hotel incident had wanted to give a victim impact statement, but was unable to attend the sentencing due to weather conditions.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves and Shaul jointly recommended the sentence of two to five years in prison.
Gustaves acknowledged his client was evaluated as a high risk to reoffend, in part due to his criminal history and substance abuse. He said those factors were considered in the plea deal and that his client was ready to take responsibility.
Shaul noted Murray has 15 prior felonies, including the Bingham County drug trafficking case for which he has at least 15 years of parole left to serve. She said he’s already served 13 years combined in prison, and had been out for 17 months before his recent arrest.
Shaul also said Murray has given multiple explanations for how he obtained the gun. After pleading guilty, he denied to a presentence investigator that he was the one holding the gun during the hotel incident, claiming he gave it to one of the other men with him. That statement stands in contrast to what police found on security footage of the incident, and to what Murray himself had said when he pleaded guilty.
“I don’t like making recommendations to send people to prison, but unfortunately Mr. Murray’s prior criminal history and his conduct over this summer tell us that that’s the only way we can protect the community,” Shaul said.
Murray told Pickett he was behaving himself and staying sober until a friend died, saying the death drove him back to crime.
“I just always seem to fall back on what I know, and I don’t know how to fix that,” Murray said.
Pickett said he was concerned that Murray had such a long criminal history and had not improved when he was released. He said Murray’s drug use was likely the reason he would “fall back” and that he needed to work on his addiction while in prison.
