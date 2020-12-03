An Idaho Falls man who admitted to raping a teenage girl was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty.
District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Chrisnaider Greyson Allen, 19, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to 10 years after considering concerns for Allen’s mental and intellectual disabilities raised by the attorneys.
“I’m more comfortable with a prison sentence, at least for a while,” Tingey said.
According to court records, Allen raped the victim in April after she told him “no” multiple times. She told Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies she was afraid Allen would hurt her if she called for help.
Bonneville County Public Defender Neal Randall said Allen had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and that he was believed to be autistic, though he had not been diagnosed. He said Allen had a difficult childhood, having been abandoned by his biological parents at age four, and later adopted.
Randall said Allen struggled to understand the consequences of his actions due to his mental disabilities but said his client understood his actions were wrong.
“He’s cognizant of the fact this court is going to expect him to behave and not commit these kinds of crimes when he’s out,” Randall said.
Randall argued for a rider sentence and said Allen would need to find a group home where he can receive care once released.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean argued for a prison sentence, citing comments Allen made in the presentence and psychosexual evaluations.
“It is a difficult (case) because there is an aspect of the defendant that makes him sympathetic,” Bean said. She added, however, that aspect may make it difficult to understand why his actions were wrong.
Bean said the presentence investigator concluded Allen was at above-average risk to reoffend. During the psychosexual evaluation, Allen blamed the victim for the rape and did not seem to understand why sex with an underage girl was inappropriate.
The reports indicated Allen has poor impulse control and difficulty empathizing with others. Bean also noted Allen lied about his age when questioned by police.
Though Allen had no criminal history before his arrest, Bean said his relationship with his biological family had been strained after he made death threats to a family member.
“I just don’t know that I can recommend a rider program given that he seems resistant to treatment recommendations,” Bean said.
Allen told Tingey the case had woken him up to the results of his actions.
“I actually feel bad for what I did,” Allen said. “At first I didn’t feel like that.”
A theft case was dismissed as part of Allen’s agreement to plead guilty to lewd conduct with a minor. As part of the plea agreement, Allen agreed to pay restitution for the theft in the amount of $558.41.
A case filed in May for inducing a child to produce child porn was also dismissed as part of the plea agreement. According to court records, Allen had asked a second teen girl to send him nude photos, even after she told him her age.