An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for a robbery that caused a bank worker to die of a heart attack.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Matthew Stavert, 32, to serve five to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and three to 23 years for robbery. The sentences are consecutive, making a combined sentence of eight to 33 years in prison.
The victim who died was identified during the hearing as Jacob O’Haver, 33, who was working as an assistant branch manager for Mountain American Credit Union in Ammon. The sentencing revealed an aorta in his heart ruptured shortly after the robbery due to stress, causing his death.
O’Haver’s wife gave a victim impact statement describing how his death had affected his family, including her, their four children, his parents, eight brothers and sisters, and 30 nieces and nephews.
The wife said she found herself becoming a different person after her husband’s death. The family moved out of their home due to the grief associated with the house.
The victim’s wife said she knew Stavert did not intend to kill her husband, but that she now teaches her children that their actions matter more than intentions.
“I teach my children you aren’t exempt from consequences,” she said.
The woman told Stavert she hopes he learns from what happened to make himself a better person.
“I don’t hate you, but I certainly don’t like you,” she told Stavert.
Attorneys debated during sentencing the extent to which Stavert’s mental illness contributed to the crime.
Defense Attorney Tyler Salvesen said Stavert suffers from schizoaffective disorder. Among his delusions, according to Salvesen, were a belief that he had caused the coronavirus epidemic, that his defense attorney was conspiring with the government against him, and that he needed to build a pyramid to stop zombies and dog-men.
On the day of the robbery, according to Salvesen, a voice in Stavert’s head told him he had COVID-19 and needed to spread it. Salvesen said his client decided to spread it in the Bonneville County Jail and robbed the credit union to get arrested.
“I know it doesn’t make sense to you and I, but it made sense to him at the time,” Salvesen said.
Salvesen also argued that Stavert never intended to hurt anyone. He called the manslaughter “a death caused without malice.”
“I think the best way to protect society is to help Matthew with his mental health issues,” Salvesen said.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alex Muir disagreed that mental illness was a major factor in the crime. He said law enforcement that interviewed Stavert did not report signs of mental illness when he was arrested. He said there was no indication Stavert suffered a mental break before the robbery, other than his own claims.
“Simply to say that this was a mental health issue diminishes the seriousness of his offenses,” Muir said.
Pickett agreed with Salvesen that mental health was a factor in the robbery. His sentence, however, was longer than that requested by the prosecution. He said he was struck by statements by O’Haver’s widow and the number of people affected by his death.
“You didn’t mean to cause the death, Pickett said. “That doesn’t take away from the fact that you did.”