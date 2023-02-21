A man who was living in a homeless camp in July 2022 when he stabbed one of his neighbors was sentenced to a minimum of one year in prison Tuesday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. handed down a sentence that was harsher than what the prosecution had requested. Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Lou Harris had recommended Collin Mclemore, 24, be released on probation.
Watkins said that because the case involved a weapon and an injury, however, that he was not comfortable with Mclemore being released. He also rejected a rider sentence.
Mclemore was given an indeterminate period of six years in addition to the one year fixed. Watkins gave him credit for the six months he had spent in Bonneville County Jail, meaning he will be eligible for parole in six months.
The victim told police he was living on the street near Milligan Road in September. Mclemore and another family had also set up camp in the area.
According to court records, the victim was looking for a missing backpack and approached Mclemore when a fight broke out. The victim said Mclemore began hitting him with a skateboard, while Mclemore said the victim started hitting him first.
Mclemore stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim then made his way to a construction site where he asked for help. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where doctors learned the knife had pierced his lung.
Harris said the victim could have died from his injuries if he hadn’t been able to make his way to the construction site. He said Mclemore had also indicated he had been in other fights when facing difficult situations.
“It indicates Mr. Mclemore has a single response to a stressful situation — fight,” Harris said.
Harris recommended probation, however, as part of a plea deal. He cited a presentence investigation that found probation was appropriate given that Mclemore had little criminal history and had not been on probation before.
Defense Attorney Neal Randall said Mclemore had a traumatic brain injury from an incident when he was 8 years old which affected his judgment. He suggested Mclemore could succeed on probation with anger management.
Watkins asked Mclemore about his traumatic brain injury, with Mclemore saying it influenced his judgment, describing himself as a “dummy.”
Watkins said he believed Mclemore sometimes struggled with decisions made in the heat of the moment, noting Mclemore said he realized after the incident that he could have called 911.
In handing down the court’s ruling, however, Watkins said a stabbing was too serious for a sentence that didn’t include prison time.
“It takes it out of the realm of probation in the community,” Watkins said.
