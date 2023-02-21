Collin Mclemore

Mclemore

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A man who was living in a homeless camp in July 2022 when he stabbed one of his neighbors was sentenced to a minimum of one year in prison Tuesday.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. handed down a sentence that was harsher than what the prosecution had requested. Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Lou Harris had recommended Collin Mclemore, 24, be released on probation.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.