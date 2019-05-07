An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to four years probation for after he pleaded guilty to felony battery.
Danial Albertson, 31, was arrested in September after he punched a woman in the face and kicked her in the stomach. The victim said they had been arguing about finances.
The victim reported the beating to police. When officers arrived she was bleeding from her nose, and her face and neck were covered with dried blood.
Albertson told police the victim attacked him, then said he had blacked out and couldn't remember what happened.
In addition to probation, Albertson will have to serve 20 days in jail. He was ordered to pay $1,325 in fines and fees and to undergo domestic violence therapy.