An Idaho Falls man who attacked a woman in March was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Barron, 75, to serve three years on probation. The judge granted Barron withheld judgment, meaning the charge could be dismissed from Barron's record if he does not violate the terms of his probation.
Barron was arrested in March after a neighbor called police to report a woman had left Barron's house screaming, "He is going to kill me."
The victim told officers Barron had wrapped a cord around his own neck and the victim's arm, and attempted to force the victim to choke him. He also pulled the victim's hair, shook her, grabbed her wrists and forced her to slap him until his nose bled.
The victim said she managed to break free and flee the residence. She said Barron slammed her fingers in the door as she was leaving.
When police interviewed the victim, she had cuts on her fingers, bruises on her face and burn marks on the back of her neck.
The incident came months after Barron had been charged in November with attempted strangulation for attempting to choke the same victim with a cord. He pleaded guilty in an agreement that reduced the charge to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced in December to probation.
A no-contact order between Barron and the victim was terminated in July.