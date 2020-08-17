An Idaho Falls man who was in a knife fight in June has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Ulises Rangel, 42, was arrested after he charged at a man with a knife drawn, according to court records. The other man was wielding a broken beer bottle. Both individuals fled when police arrived, but were apprehended.
The incident was video recorded by a bystander.
Rangel was originally charged with aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor assault.
Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert gave Rangel a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, with credit for the 57 days he had already served.