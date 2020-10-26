An Idaho Falls man whose toddler son was found wandering a playground alone has been sentenced to felony probation.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Domenique Florea, 40, to serve six years on probation, 100 hours of community service and participate in a problem-solving court program.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers were called to Fox Hollow Elementary School in June after a caller reported a 2-year-old was on the playground alone. The caller said they had searched for the child’s parents before calling 911.
The child could not communicate with officers but was able to lead them back to his residence. No one answered the door when officers knocked. The child entered a sliding door to get inside.
Police entered the residence, citing concerns the parents may be injured or dead. Florea fled the residence out a window, according to a witness.
Police found several items of drug paraphernalia, including syringes, that were within the child’s reach. Officers also noted a swimming pool near the sliding door, which posed a drowning hazard to the unattended child.
Police caught and detained Florea, who had .45 grams of heroin with him. He gave officers a false name.
The child’s mother was found inside the house. According to court records, she seemed confused and under the influence to officers. Both parents said they were unaware the child had been wandering outside unattended.
Florea pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child and felony possession of a controlled substance. A misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Pickett gave Florea an underlying sentence of three-to-10 years in prison for the felony injury to a child charge and two to five years for the drug possession charge. Pickett can impose the underlying sentence if Florea violates the terms of his probation.
Lauren Florea, the child’s mother, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 by Pickett. She has pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child.