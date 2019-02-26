An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Monday to four years probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.
Gerald Brown, 55, had visited the victim’s house in September despite a civil protection order which barred him from contacting her. While at her home, Brown received a call from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office about a court date for a previous violation of the no-contact order.
The victim told police that Brown grabbed her and threw her into a stack of wood pallets after she threatened to call the police, injuring her arm, ear and throat.
Brown was arrested in December and charged with domestic battery and violating the no-contact order. Bonneville County prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal.
Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Brown to four years of probation with a suspended sentence of up to five years and credit for time currently served. Brown will be held in custody by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office until he enters into a program through the domestic violence court.
The victim attended the sentencing and asked that the court allow for exemptions to the no-contact order going forward. Tingey said the domestic violence court would make the final decision about that aspect of the sentence.