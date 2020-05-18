An Idaho Falls man who choked a woman and threatened to shoot a police dog was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Friday.
Kevin Kirchner, 32, was arrested in August after a woman reported he had choked her, thrown her against the ground and threatened to use a Taser on her.
Kirchner fled from law enforcement into a relative’s garage. During the standoff, Kirchner claimed he had a gun and threatened to shoot a K9 officer, saying he was afraid the dog would bite him.
After Kirchner surrendered, law enforcement did not find any weapons on him. A toy gun was found on the garage floor.
District Judge Bruce Pickett gave Kirchner an underlying sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
Under retained jurisdiction, Kirchner will be required to undergo a treatment program to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. If he completes the program, which typically lasts between six months to a year, the judge may release him on probation. Otherwise, Kirchner will be required to serve the underlying sentence.