An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to a rider program Thursday for a sexual relationship he had with an underage restaurant employee.
Baltazar Guzman-Lara, 30, was arrested in April after he admitted to having sex with the 16-year-old victim. He accepted a plea deal to one count of rape where the victim is 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator is three or more years older.
Under Idaho law, a minor cannot legally consent to have sex with an adult. Even if the victim agrees to the sexual activity, it’s a criminal act on the part of the adult.
Guzman-Lara will be required to register as a sex offender. He was fired from the restaurant job after the restaurant's management learned of the rape.
District Judge Bruce Pickett acknowledged Guzman-Lara had been cooperating with the investigation and said his lack of criminal history led to his decision to retain jurisdiction rather than send him to prison.
Pickett had harsh words for Guzman-Lara, however, in regard to statements he made during the presentence investigation that the victim was to blame because she had kissed him.
"You're the manager. She's an employee," Pickett said. "You're 29 years old. She's 16. You're not the victim here. She didn't prey on you. She's the victim. You preyed on her."
During oral argument, Defense Attorney Paul Ziel opened by emphasizing how sorry his client was for what had happened. Ziel said it had been "a pleasure" to represent Guzman-Lara.
The defense and prosecution jointly recommended the rider program, with both Ziel and Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey saying Guzman-Lara had a clean polygraph and no history of abuse in his psychosexual evaluation.
"This is one of the cleanest I've ever seen, if not the cleanest," Ziel said.
"That's the bulk of the justification for the recommendation for the retained jurisdiction," Dewey said.
Though Dewey agreed with a rider program for sentencing, he said the fact that Guzman-Lara was in a position of authority over the victim as her boss. Dewey asked for an underlying sentence of a unified 20 years in prison.
Guzman-Lara apologized to the victim, her family, and his own family.
"I understand that my actions were wrong, and I hurt a lot of people, especially the victim," Guzman-Lara said.
Pickett gave Guzman-Lara an underlying sentence of two to 15 years in prison. If Guzman-Lara completes his rider program, a series of classes lasting six months to a year while he is incarcerated to reduce the chance he will return to prison, Pickett can review the case and decide whether to release him on probation.