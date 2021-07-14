An Idaho Falls man who was arrested multiple times in the past year for assaults involving the same woman was sentenced Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Chad Wise, 51, to enter a rider program, with an underlying sentence that combined equaled three to 15 years in prison.
Retained jurisdiction was jointly recommended by both the defense and the prosecution. Both parties, along with Pickett, cited a traumatic brain injury in the decision to not give Wise a prison sentence, suggesting the injury may have influenced his behavior.
Wise was first arrested in April 2020 after he reportedly choked a woman and threw her to the ground. He had reportedly been using narcotics at the time.
Six months later Wise was arrested again after he broke into the victim's home while she was away. The victim told police Wise had asked if he could sleep at the house and that she told him no.
A plea deal was reached that would have allowed Wise to be sentenced to probation, but that agreement fell apart in March after he reportedly threatened two people with a knife, one of whom was the victim from the previous incidents.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves acknowledged that Wise had four prior felonies, though two of them were for driving without privileges, which has since been reduced to a misdemeanor under Idaho law.
Gustaves said that all of those incidents were from a decade or more before Wise's arrest. He said Wise had been following the law until his traumatic brain injury, which was the result of a self-inflicted injury.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin said he had struggled to decide what to do with Wise. He said Wise has a criminal history and ignored the no-contact order and been arrested twice since his first arrest. He had also not cooperated with pretrial services by being tested for drugs.
"All that on paper says send him to prison for as long as possible in order to protect society," Garvin said.
Garvin also noted Wise had claimed he did not need treatment for alcohol or drug use. He was reportedly not allowed around friends from an addiction support group out of concern his substance use would negatively influence the other participants.
Garvin still recommended the rider program, citing the traumatic brain injury and the potential that treatment could change his behavior. He added, however, that if Wise completed the project only to violate his probation, the prosecutor's office would motion for him to serve the underlying sentence.
Pickett said he was concerned the brain injury was not the only issue for Wise. He said Wise had repeatedly broken the law before the injury. He said Wise seemed to think rules didn't apply to him, citing how he contacted the victim when a no-contact order was in place, then ignored her wishes when she said he could not stay in her home.
Pickett warned Wise that he was facing the prospect of spending much of his life in prison if he did not change his behavior.
"If you can't obey the rules of society, you can't be in society," Pickett said. "That's how society works."
The victim asked Pickett to remove the no-contact order, saying she wanted to support Wise through his treatment. Pickett agreed that he could contact her while incarcerated, but that the court would revisit the issue if and when Wise was released.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, allows an inmate to undergo a treatment program while incarcerated that lasts six months to a year. If Wise completes the program, Pickett can release him on probation, or impose the underlying sentence.