An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an FBI agent discovered he had shared nude pictures and videos of children with an online child pornography group.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Travis Kraemer, 42, was using Kik, a messaging app, to share the photos and videos with the group. The videos were recorded with a camera hidden in a bathroom and were uploaded in January.
Kraemer’s account was discovered as part of an FBI investigation into the child porn group. Kraemer had used real photos of himself on the Kik account. The FBI traced the account to his IP address.
The affidavit identifies two girls who were unknowingly recorded with the camera. A video was also found involving a teenage boy.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers obtained a search warrant and found a computer with videos and photos of the two victims. A video was also found involving a teenage boy.
Kraemer acknowledged being a member of the child porn group and owner of the Kik profile, and that he used the group to view child pornography. He admitted to targeting the two girls with the hidden camera, but said the recording of the underage boy was unintentional. He said a friend from the child porn group showed him how to hide the camera.
The affidavit also discusses text messages between Kraemer and an unidentified individual. The two discuss plans for Kraemer to drug a woman so the unidentified individual could rape her. The text messages are part of an ongoing investigation.
Kraemer was charged with five counts of video voyeurism, each punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $250,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
Charges also were filed in a separate case against Kraemer for drug possession. Court records state he was arrested Thursday at a motel in Idaho Falls. Police found a small amount of meth on him.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.