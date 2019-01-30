An Idaho Falls man has been charged with robbery after he used a knife to threaten a man into giving him his shirt.
Daniel Nathan Porter, 36, was arraigned Wednesday after he was arrested. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were searching for a man in a black shirt on Jan. 4 after he reportedly shoplifted from a grocery store on Skyline Drive.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer stopped a man on Raymond Drive who resembled the shoplifter's description, but was wearing an orange shirt. The man did not speak English, and had his girlfriend translate for him over his phone and identified himself. The girlfriend said she had seen a man in a black shirt hiding behind a vehicle near the intersection of Raymond and Skyline drives.
Police later received a report of a robbery from the man with the orange shirt and his girlfriend. They explained that the man the girlfriend had seen earlier, later identified as Porter, approached them and demanded the man's orange shirt. When he refused, Porter drew a knife and demanded the shirt. The girlfriend told police Porter was about arm's length away from them when he drew the weapon.
The victim complied, and Porter asked for a ride. They refused, and warned Porter that police were on their way. Porter left and the victims called police when he was several houses away.
Police were unable to locate Porter that night. An officer reviewed surveillance footage from the store that was shoplifted, and recognized a man Porter had driven to the store with.
The officer believed the robber was either Porter or another suspect. Police showed the victims pictures of both suspects, who both identified Porter as the robber.
A warrant for Porter's arrest was issued Friday. The warrant was returned the day of his arraignment. Porter's bond was set at $10,000.
Robbery is punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Bonneville County Courthouse.