An Idaho Falls man who resisted and assaulted an officer attempting to arrest him is in Bonneville County Jail facing charges.
Nickolas Ray Arguello, 24, was located by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer in December. The officer knew Arguello had an outstanding warrant in Oregon and approached his vehicle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Arguello was in the driver's seat of his car. When the officer approached, Arguello reportedly reached for an unseen object.
The officer wrote Arguello has a history of fleeing from officers and resisting arrest. He feared Arguello was reaching for a weapon and opened the car door, grabbing Arguello by his left hand.
Arguello resisted the officer, ignoring orders to put his hands behind his back. The officer used his Taser on Arguello, and he seemed to stop resisting.
According to the report, however, Arguello was faking compliance and managed to escape after pushing the officer. The officer gave chase, but during the chase he accidentally fired his Taser while attempting to holster it. Arguello escaped while the officer attempted to radio for help.
More officers arrived on scene and searched Arguello's car. Inside was drug paraphernalia and drugs, including oxycodone and methamphetamine.
The officer reported he suffered a broken finger during the confrontation and had to take several weeks off of work as a result.
According to Idaho's iCourt Portal, Arguello was found May 15.
Arguello was charged with assault or battery on certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, each punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bonneville County Courthouse.