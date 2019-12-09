An Idaho Falls man who broke his mother's hip was sentenced to prison Monday despite the victim's request that he be released.
Jody Lufkin, 40, was arrested in June after he shoved his mother after an argument. According to court records, he shoved her a second time when she attempted to stand. He was charged with aggravated battery.
The victim had to undergo hip replacement surgery as a result of the injury, the second in her life.
At Lufkin's sentencing, the victim said the five months her son spent in jail was enough punishment, and that she wanted him released on probation to live with her.
"I don't want him to go to prison," she said.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Crowther acknowledged the victim's statements but said Lufkin's criminal history, including two previous felonies for drug crimes, made probation an inappropriate sentence.
"I don't think this is a situation where the court can entertain a disposition that would send him back home," Crowther said.
Crowther noted Lufkin had already served probation and a rider program for his previous crimes and had completed a specialty court program.
Bonneville County Public Defender Rocky Wixom said his client was intoxicated at the time of the offense and that Lufkin's drug and alcohol addictions were the fundamental problems that needed to be addressed. He asked the court to place Lufkin on probation with the requirement that he seek treatment.
Wixom also cited the victim's statements, saying she felt safe to let Lufkin return home despite the incident.
"The person who really knows him just told you she's comfortable with him getting probation," Wixom said.
Lufkin gave a statement apologizing to the court, saying he did not intend to hurt his mother.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said he was touched by the victim's statement. However, he expressed concern about Lufkin's criminal history, saying he would have otherwise considered a lighter sentence.
"What would you expect if another individual did this to your mother?" Watkins said.
The judge decided against probation or a rider program and sentenced Lufkin to a minimum of one year in prison with an indeterminate period of seven years.