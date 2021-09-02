Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An Idaho Falls man who broke a woman's jaw then attempted to threaten her into withdrawing her claim was sentenced to prison Thursday.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Lambert Peterson, 29, to two to 10 years in prison for aggravated battery and two to five years for intimidating a witness. He also sentenced Peterson to 90 days in jail each for two misdemeanors. All sentences will be served concurrently.
Peterson was to be sentenced July 1 for aggravated battery. Instead, he was arrested after the victim reported he came to her home in violation of a no-contact order. She said he was angry about the upcoming sentencing, and that he punched her in the face.
The newer charges were combined into his sentencing as part of a new plea agreement accepted just before the sentencing. A charge of felony domestic battery was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Defense Attorney John Thomas argued for retained jurisdiction. He said that as he spoke with Peterson and came to know him, Peterson showed a passion for his Native American heritage that could be productive.
"I could see that there's a light there," Thomas said. "There are positive things that he could bring to the community."
Thomas said it was "obvious" Peterson had trouble managing his anger, but that a positive direction could help him change his behavior.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean said she agreed with Thomas' statements. She added, however, that Peterson had six previous felony convictions, all of them for violent crimes. He had previously been out on community supervision, but failed to comply with the terms of release. Bean said Peterson also has probation violations in other states that still need to be addressed.
Bean said the victim had to undergo surgery to repair her broken jaw, and that Peterson had hit and kicked her in front of her children.
Bean said Peterson originally denied hitting the victim. Even after admitting to the battery, he reportedly blamed the victim for her own injuries, Bean said.
"This is a person who has proven they need long-term managing," Bean said.