District Judge Michael Whyte sentenced a man convicted of assaulting a woman and breaking her tooth to four years of probation.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard and Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis jointly recommended the probation sentence for Jeffrey LaRue, 30.
LaRue was arrested after an incident in September when he threw a stick of deodorant at a woman in a hotel room, hitting her in the mouth hard enough to break her tooth at the root.
After hitting the victim, LaRue tried to hold her down against a bed. She broke free and tried to leave the hotel, but LaRue grabbed her and forced her into his car.
A witness later called police after seeing LaRue chasing the victim in a park. While police were questioning the victim about what happened, LaRue sent her 44 text messages, first begging her not to report him, then threatening to retaliate against her if she did.
The case originally was charged as a misdemeanor, but prosecutors refiled it with charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery and intimidating a witness.
LaRue accepted a plea deal that dismissed the kidnapping charge and reduced the aggravated battery to felony domestic battery. He also admitted to intimidating a witness.
Mallard said LaRue was evaluated as a low risk to reoffend, had stayed employed as his case proceeded and had written a letter of apology to the victim, though it was not sent due to the no-contact order.
"I've been doing this for 30 years, defense 24, and he has been more remorseful for his actions than 99 percent of my clients," Mallard said.
LaRue apologized to both the victim and the court in a prepared statement.
"I will do everything in my power to be a better person after this," LaRue said.
Davis agreed with the probation recommendation, though he added that LaRue caused "significant injury" to the victim. He said the only reason defense had not requested restitution for her medical expenses was because a dentist had volunteered to help the victim for free.
"It's unfortunate that he let himself get out of control," Davis said.
Whyte agreed to the probation sentence, though he ordered LaRue to serve 30 days in jail and 100 hours of community service. He gave LaRue permission to serve the jail time on weekends.
The judge warned LaRue he could face prison if he does not behave on probation. He gave LaRue an underlying sentence of three to five years in prison for the felony battery and two to four years for witness intimidation, to be served concurrently.
Whyte noted there was disagreement between the victim and LaRue as to whether he intended to hit her with the deodorant. Whyte said, however, that it didn't make much difference and that as an adult Whyte had to learn to control his behavior.
"At 30 you don't get to throw tantrums," Whyte said.
