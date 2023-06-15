Jeffrey Larue

Larue

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

District Judge Michael Whyte sentenced a man convicted of assaulting a woman and breaking her tooth to four years of probation. 

Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard and Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis jointly recommended the probation sentence for Jeffrey LaRue, 30.


